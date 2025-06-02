Open-air market to feature over 40 student-run booths at Sentiers-alpins

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Sentiers-alpins is hosting an open-air market June 25 for its young entrepreneurs.

The Francophone public school Sentiers-alpins is hosting its very first “Grand marché des petits entrepreneurs” (young entrepreneurs market), an event showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of students aged seven to 12.

On Wednesday, June 25, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., the school yard will be transformed into an open-air market featuring over 40 student-run booths. The public is invited to come discover a wide variety of handmade goods, tasty treats and creative services or prototypes, all designed, crafted and sold by the students themselves.

Each product will be priced between $2 and $20, and the market will be cash only.

Every young entrepreneur will decide how to use their earnings: save it, reinvest it, donate it — the choice is theirs, said Amélie Drouin, one of the organizers.

“Leading up to the event, students will design promotional posters in class and display them around town and in their neighbourhoods to help spread the word and invite the community to attend,” she said in a press release. “Come celebrate creativity and entrepreneurial spirit — all in French.”

Sentiers-alpins School is located at 2780 Highway 3A in Six Mile.