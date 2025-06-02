High school work experience program tunes up and turns out workforce prospects

Photo: Submitted The SD8 Work Experience Program (WEX) provides motivated, trainable workers who contribute to the local workforce and earn high school credits. Students participate in placements ranging from 60 to 120 hours, which may be paid or unpaid. Spearhead Timberworks and the Nelson Museum, Archives and Art Gallery have signed up to the program and other West Kootenay employers are encouraged to take part.

New prospects for the West Kootenay workforce are waiting in the wings.

Employers across the region are connecting with Grade 11 and 12 students enrolled in the Work Experience Program (WEX) through School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to work with students and pass on important skills. Students in turn bring fresh ideas and perspectives to our understanding of local history, and we’re excited to support them as they contribute their knowledge to the community,” said Jean Philippe Stienne, archivist and collections manager at the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery (NMAG).

NMAG has offered a position as archive assistant to WEX students interested in gaining hands-on career experience in a gallery and archives environment while contributing to the local workforce.

Spearhead Timberworks has also supported the WEX initiative by offering two summer positions in finishing and fabrication out of their manufacturing facility on the North Shore of Kootenay Lake.

“The ideal student will have a keen interest in woodworking and a desire to gain hands-on experience with tools in a shop environment,” said Aly Topping, Spearhead’s people and culture manager.

“Full on-the-job training is provided — we are just looking forward to connecting with enthusiastic high school students interested in woodworking and manufacturing and who are ready to learn and contribute to our team.”

Employers wanted

The WEX program is currently seeking employer placements for students across a range of sectors, including healthcare, trades, early childhood education, retail, tourism and non-profit organizations.

“I’m grateful to NMAG and to Spearhead for their support of the program and for hiring young people to gain work experience toward graduation. I’d also encourage employers in a variety of fields to consider the WEX program to find keen student employees and interns who can pitch in to help this spring and summer,” said Tamara Malloff, SD8 district principal responsible for the WEX program.

Each student hired through the WEX program is supervised by an SD8 teacher who assesses and evaluates the placement and works closely with the employer. Employers benefit from motivated, trainable workers who contribute to the local workforce and earn high school credits.

Students participate in placements ranging from 60 to 120 hours, which may be paid or unpaid.

Employers located within SD8 (including the Slocan Valley, Nelson, Kaslo, Crawford Bay, Salmo and Creston) who are interested in hiring or hosting a student can contact WEX program coordinator Wendy Lacroix at [email protected] or 250-505-7704.