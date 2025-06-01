Kootenay Co-op Radio wraps 25th anniversary celebrations with block party

Photo: Submitted The Kootenay Co-op Radio block party is quickly becoming a beloved annual community event.

The weather was perfectly warm and sunny on May 24 as the neighbourhood and Kootenay Co-op Radio (KCR) fans gathered to dance, eat, bounce and support the station's quarter-century on the air.

Paris Picks and The Pricks kicked off the music with some sweet surfer rock, followed by the Kootenay Garage band, a music program out of Kaslo. The afternoon continued with dancing performances from Slava Doval and Sammy Jade Miranda and Gayathri and Gowri Devi.

Snakes and Horses also entertained the crowd, and the day wrapped up with Jayne Karma Lamo and the Interbeings.

This free, community and family-friendly event was hosted by both KCR with tons of support from the Lion’s Club Nelson.

“Being able to partner on this event is a great way to celebrate community,” noted KCR’s Stephanie Myers, in a press release. “The block party was a great opportunity for non-profits and local organizations to connect with the community, share valuable information, and break down communication barriers.”

Also in attendance were the Nelson Police Department, NDYC, WildSafeBC and the Kootenay Boundary Community Co-op’s Foundry.

The food trucks were quite busy, but the bouncy castle was the most popular attraction, with a steady stream of elated children bouncing around ‘til their hearts’ content, said Myers.

“This event also marked the end of a successful membership drive for the station. Membership makes up about one-third of the annual budget of the station and is relied upon to ensure the station thrives and keeps filling the airwaves with the most eclectic sounds from the region,” she said. “If you weren’t able to get a membership during the drive, you can get one any time at www.kootenaycoopradio.com.”

“The KCR block party is quickly becoming a beloved annual community event, thanks to the support of sponsors and participants,” said KCR’s Adam O Thomas.