Oxygen Art Centre brings in Manuel Axel-Strain and Kalli Van Stone as artists-in-residence

Photo: Submitted Manuel Axel-Strain (left) and Kalli Van Stone (right), courtesy the artists.

Musqueam, Simpcw and Syilx artist Manuel Axel-Strain and Suqnawqin or Syilx Okanagan and Secwepemc artist Kalli Van Stone will develop a new body of work during their seven-day residency that will be on view throughout the summer in an exhibition titled “mark and make light.”

The exhibition will be on view to the public from July 2 to Aug. 23.

In their individual practices, the artists propose opportunities for viewers to glimpse beyond the settler colonial perspective through their chosen mediums of painting and installation (Axel-Strain) and performance (Van Stone), said Oxygen executive director Julia Prudhomme, in a press release.

“Often utilizing pictographic and petroglyph depictions in their practices, the artists provoke nuances between what is included and excluded, what is past and present, what is spoken about and what is intentionally withheld concerning entanglements of Indigenous identity, family, and queerness,” she said.

“Challenging colonial binaries and settler paradigms, the artists collaborate with each other, their families, and their archives and stories to compose a multi-component contemporary art project at Oxygen that will focus on mark making through light (lasers), dance and song (movement and vibration), in an immersive installation.”

The public are invited to attend the opening reception of mark and make light, on Saturday, June 28 from 5-8 p.m. The artists will be in attendance. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.

Axel-Strain and Van Stone will be in residence from June 22 to June 28 in preparation for their exhibition mark and make light.

Oxygen Art Centre is an artist-run centre located at 3-320 Vernon St. along the alleyway behind Baker Street.

This program is generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and the Regional District of Central Kootenay ReDi program.

Artist biographies

Manuel Axel-Strain

Manuel Axel-Strain is a two-spirit artist from the lands and waters of the Musqueam, Simpcw and Syilx peoples, based in the sacred region of their Katzie and Kwantlen relatives.

Strain’s mother is Tracey Strain and father is Eric Strain; Tracey’s parents are Harold Eustache (from Chuchua) and Marie Louis; Eric’s Parents are Helen Point and John Strain (from Ireland).

Although they attended Emily Carr University of Art and Design they prioritize Indigenous epistemologies through the embodied knowledge of their mother, father, siblings, cousins, aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandparents and ancestors.

Creating artwork in collaboration with and reference to their relatives, their shared experiences become a source of agency that resonates through their work with performance, land, painting, sculpture, photography, video, sound and installation.

Their artworks often envelop subjects in relation with ancestral and community ties, Indigeneity, labour, resource extraction, gender, Indigenous medicine and life forces. Strain often perceives their work to confront and undermine the imposed realities of colonialism.

Proposing a new space beyond its oppressive systems of power. They have contributed work to the Vancouver Art Gallery, Surrey Art Gallery, the UBCO Fina gallery, were long listed for the 2022 Sobey Award and were a recipient of the 2022 Portfolio Prize.

Check out www.manuelaxelstrain.com/

Kalli Van Stone

“My name is Kalli Van Stone. I am Suqnawqin or Syilx Okanagan and Secwepemc from the north end of Okanagan Lake. My parents are Brenda Louis and Gary Van Stone.

“My grandparents are Edna Joseph from Chuchua, Mike Louis from Okanagan Indian Band, Howard Van Stone from America, and Doreen Perry nee White from Bonaparte.

“I love music, writing, dance, making regalia and instruments. I am happy to work with Syilx and Secwepemc ways of life, on the land, with my relatives, and learning my languages.

“I enjoy revitalizing traditional practices and bringing my own creativity to new forms. I am working on publishing a poetry book, recording songs, starting a dance group, getting my laser installation into art spaces, and building up more support and knowledge for what's to come.”