Mount Sentinel Secondary School student films showcased for community

Photo: Submitted Channel Surfing is the latest installation in the annual short film festival from the Mount Sentinel Performance and Media Academy (Academy PM) taking place June 9-10.

West Kootenay residents are invited to attend Channel Surfing, the sixth annual short film festival from the Mount Sentinel Performance and Media Academy (Academy PM) on June 9-10 at 7 p.m.

Grade 12 student Foster Elder and Grade 10 student Weston Sapriken — gold medalists in 3D animation at a regional skills competition and silver medalists at the B.C. Skills Competition this past April — are among 30 students showcasing their work this year.

They join Illia Beliaiev who placed fourth in the photography category at the B.C. Skills Competition, and Hazel Johnson and Alex Mores who placed fourth in 2D animation. All are excited for the community to see what they can do.

“It was really cool to be able to meet other students from around the province [at B.C. Skills] and see that our work is on par, or better, than [some of the] best. Our small school can hang with anyone. The whole event was awesome,” said Elder, who hoped the community will come out in force to watch student films.

“I have two more chances at gold in B.C. Skills and two more years to show my work in the community. I am excited to put my energy into helping our films be the best they can be and tell stories from our valley and region,” said Sapriken.

“Events like Channel Surfing and the B.C. Skills Competition remind us just how much creativity, passion, and technical skill our students are developing. It is inspiring to see them take risks in their learning, tell their unique stories, and share their voice through their creative works — not just with each other, but with the entire community. Our annual short film festival is one of the most powerful and authentic ways we can make learning visible and celebrate our students’ growth,” said Mount Sentinel Secondary principal Shellie Maloff.

Behind the wealth of Academy PM talent are teachers Danny Leeming, Martina Avis and Jacy Schindel who support students to develop their technical camera know-how, video-editing and script writing skills and lay the groundwork for students to pursue a career in the media arts.

“This is where family, friends, teachers, school staff and anyone who enjoys unique and original short films can have their minds blown at the depth of skill and talent these students have developed in their time in the program,” said Leeming.

The year-end Academy PM showcase alternates each year between theatre and filmmaking. This year’s line-up includes a wide variety of short films entirely developed, written, filmed and directed by students.

Tickets are available at the Capitol Theatre online box office.