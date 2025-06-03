Nelson sketch comedy series Southern Interior scores big with streaming success

Photo: Watershed Productions Inc. Southern Interior is a six-episode sketch comedy series that satirizes and celebrates the eclectic citizenship and happenings experienced by the people living in Nelson.

After finding a new home online, a production pioneered by Nelson locals has been gaining more popularity and views with each episode release.

The sketch comedy series Southern Interior, created by mostly Nelson locals, was a hit with audiences when it premiered at the Capitol Theatre back in January. The six-episode series appears to be picking up even more steam after the creators landed a streaming deal with KindaTV.

“I'm really glad we did, because it's so accessible and we've got great views,” said showrunner, writer and filmmaker Amy Bohigian.

The sketch comedy series starring Lynne Karey-McKenna, Jonathan Ramos, Michelle Hart and Lucas Myers, made its online debut on May 5, and has been making the rounds across several different social media platforms.

The series has garnered over 750,000 views across all episodes and its budding social media presence had led to a 10-fold increase in Instagram followers. If you’re on social media in the Nelson area, you've mostly likely seen an ad or two.

“We’ve gone from 200 followers to 20,00 in three weeks," said Bohigian. “Which is ultimately what we were trying to do, we want to build an audience."

There is a number of hoops to jump through and boxes to check off in order to get a sketch comedy series off the stage and onto the small screen.

Bohigian said that the team was wary of being solely on a service that people would have to subscribe and pay for, adding that it could have limited the amount of people who were able to see what they had created.

There were also time limits that made the show slightly under the range of being able to be considered for television.

The good news is now that they have partnered with a free streaming service, the creators are free to bring more characters back for a second season. Given the show's rising popularity, Bohigian added that there's nothing stopping her team from going back to the places they applied to in order to have the series made into a television show.

"This is obviously hitting a chord with a lot of people in Canada and beyond. If we could expand to a half an hour, that would be great," said Bohigian.

She continued to explain that her team worked hard to curate the show in a way to ensure that it wasn’t too hyperlocal. Inside jokes about Nelson aside, they strived to make the content relatable for everyone.

Overall, Bohigian said that the reward of bringing something to life that strikes a nerve and allows people to laugh is 'the coolest part of all.'

When asked about the possibility of a second season, she said that she believes that it could be in the cards but won't confirm anything quite yet. First, there is funding, logistics and re-applications that need to be fleshed out.

That being said, Bohigian expressed that she believes that a lot of people are hoping to see a second season.

“We're figuring it out as we go.”