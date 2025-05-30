New water utilities rates, fees and charges to support ‘resiliency’

Photo: File User fee changes reflect the financial needs outlined in the long-range plans and informed by the respective system commission or community advisory committee.

Water system users in the regional district could be paying as much as 30 per cent more for their service after the board of directors approved an increase to all water utilities rates, fees and charges.

Although the increase ensures Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) utility systems are financially healthy and positioned to support resilient, service-based development, the staff report acknowledged there will be some residents — especially on a fixed income — that would be negatively impacted by the rate rise.

“Increased water rates may disproportionately affect households with limited incomes, seniors on fixed pensions, and larger families with higher baseline water needs,” said RDCK utility services manager Chris Gainham in his report to the board.

In short, the bylaw update is more than a housekeeping item — it's a strategic tool that helps the RDCK guide where and how growth occurs across the region by ensuring its utility systems are financially healthy and positioned to support resilient, service-based development.

Gainham said the user fee changes reflect the financial needs outlined in the long-range plans and informed by the respective system commission or community advisory committee.

“The intent is to gradually build financial capacity required for future infrastructure replacement and upgrades, while avoiding the front-end loading of costs that could place an undue burden on current users,” he said. “User fees aim to strike a balance between longer-term financial responsibility and short-term affordability.”

The water rates vary by individual service depending on treatment and distribution infrastructure, asset renewal and operations and maintenance requirements, and the number of accounts serviced.

All water systems are required to be completely self-sufficient and funded by the users of the service, except for funds provided by federal and provincial grants, when available.

“By better reflecting the true cost of service delivery, rate changes may also help reduce unnecessary water consumption, lower system stress, and defer or avoid costly capacity expansions or upgrades driven by peak demands on a system,” said Gainham.

The revenue collected will, in part, go towards the sustainable management of water system source waters, education and outreach.

By the rate

The board-adopted financial plan includes the following water services and requires the following regional district water systems user fee changes:

Arrow Creek: Town of Creston 5.5 per cent decrease;

Erickson 7.6 per cent decrease;

Balfour: 10 per cent increase;

Burton: 25 per cent increase;

Duhamel: five per cent increase;

Edgewood: four per cent increase;

Fauquier: 10 per cent increase;

Grandview Properties: six per cent increase;

Lister: 30 per cent increase;

Lucas Road: five per cent increase;

McDonald Creek: user rates and fees are set by the Village of Kaslo;

Riondel: three per cent increase;

Rosebery Highlands: five per cent increase;

Sanca Park: three per cent increase;

South Slocan: seven per cent increase;

West Robson: 10 per cent increase;

Woodbury: four per cent increase;

Woodland Heights: two per cent; and

Ymir: six per cent increase.

Rate increase letters are drafted and will be sent to water system customers with proposed increases of 10 per cent or more.

Budget meetings were held will all the respective water commissions of management and water community advisory committees, with the exception of Burton (meeting pending).