Interim report puts urban forest management practices into play for Nelson

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Nelson's urban forest requires active management, not just blanket protection.

Nelson’s green infrastructure has a new guiding document.

And the new interim document provides a framework for managing the city’s urban forest, providing for climate resiliency and biodiversity.

The interim Urban Forestry Strategy (2025–2026), will allow Nelson city staff to monitor successes and engage additional resources, including potential academic partnerships and sets immediate priorities for managing Nelson’s urban forest as vital green infrastructure.

The document is about actively managing an urban forest, said city manager of community planning, Chris Johnson, since forests require human management, especially in an urban setting.

“Active management doesn’t mean protecting,” he said. “We have to get away from protecting at all costs and instead try and manage it.”

An urban forest requires active management, not just blanket protection, the “don’t cut any trees” ideology, Johnson explained.

“Because, if you do that you might end up with a pathogen and trees along an entire street might end up dying at once,” he said. “But if we do some work in advance, take them down if needed and plant some diversity of species and diversity of age” the urban forest thrives.

The interim plan outlines actions such as piloting a tree trimming program, launching a Tree Protection Bylaw, and initiating public engagement programs. City council’s recent approval of the interim plan will allow city staff to begin implementation and prepare for a full Urban Forestry Management Plan by 2027.

The keys to the trees

Key elements of the interim strategy include:

Establishing an urban forest section in the city’s annual report;

Launching a tree trimming program to manage natural assets affecting overhead infrastructure;

Defining ‘significant trees’ and developing a tree protection bylaw;

Piloting an adopt-a-tree program to encourage community stewardship;

Beginning a GIS-based inventory of boulevard and city-owned trees;

Enhancing biodiversity and climate adaptation goals in vegetation management; and

Exploring partnerships with academic institutions to support implementation and evaluation.

This approach enables city staff to take action now while laying the foundation for future policy and capital investment.

Source: City of Nelson, May 6 agenda

The time for trees

In her report to city council, climate and energy strategist Emily Mask said the city’s Tree Management Plan, last updated in 2012, no longer reflected current conditions or priorities.

“Since that time, Nelson has experienced changes in climate, development patterns, and community values,” she stated.

The foundational work of the 2012 plan — including tree classification, a proactive risk-based assessment framework, and species-level planning — remains highly relevant, Mask said.

The interim Urban Forestry Strategy (2025–2026) addresses operational gaps and emerging opportunities identified in the 2024 Urban Forestry scoping report, Mask explained, serving as a bridge to a comprehensive Urban Forestry Management Plan targeted for 2027.

Major initiatives such as the Tree Protection Bylaw and the Adopt-A-Tree program will be accompanied by dedicated public communication strategies, Mask said.

“The city will engage residents, businesses, and developers during consultation processes,” she said. “A new urban forestry webpage will also provide information and updates.”