Nelson community divided on new temporary relocation of Wednesday market after sudden city announcement

People in Nelson have expressed both dismay and pleasure with the city's sudden announcement of the temporary relocation of a beloved weekly event.

On Thursday afternoon, a statement from the city declared that the Wednesday Nelson Farmers' Market has been forced to temporarily relocate from its downtown location due to construction that has caused traffic congestion and parking challenges.

However, the temporary move of the Wednesday market to Cottonwood Falls Park, where the Saturday Farmers' Market is held, will last the entirety of the 2025 season. The move was met with mixed reviews online.

Some people expressed their contentment with the decision, posting that the move was “awesome news for truck drivers, downtown residents, and anyone who delivers to and from businesses."

That celebration was not shared by all. In fact, some residents started a petition, which at this time has been signed by over 500 people, with the hope of retaining the market’s previous location.

“Moving the market to Cottonwood Falls Park poses a significant risk to the livelihoods of many vendors,” the petition statement writes.

It continued to suggest that the event’s relocation could lead to a decrease in market attendance by hindering foot traffic.

In addition to a Saturday market, Nelson Farmers' Market is an outdoor event held on Wednesdays on Baker Street. It showcases regional art, food and handicrafts from local farmers and small business owners from around the Kootenay region.

As a tourist attraction and a way to support local farmers and businesses, many vendors rely on the market for income.

The city said that ongoing construction on Baker Street, Vernon Street and Victoria Street has triggered traffic flow issues. They also suggested that a “close call” collision that happened at last year's event is one of several reasons why the city is choosing to hold the event elsewhere.

While some residents have agreed with the decision, stating that many people often avoid downtown during these days because it is so busy and hard to find parking, others argued that the new space isn’t as functional.

“The Wednesday market location was more accessible for people using wheelchairs and walkers,” one community member responded on a community page.

The city has stated that the Cottonwood space was specifically renovated to hold events of this nature, and that they had already provided a vendor survey back in March. They said that the results showed that vendors were requesting free parking, potable water, on-site washrooms, and access to electrical plug-ins. All things that the city said are difficult to provide at the original location on Baker Street.

Despite exploring all options to ensure a positive outcome for the weekly market, the city explained that they lost their market coordinator during a critical time, which delayed the process of finding an earlier solution.

Apologizing for the short notice, they confirmed that the Wednesday market will resume on June 4 at Cottonwood Falls Park. Castanet has reached out to both the city and the Nelson Farmers' Market organizers for comment.