Two conditions placed on Spearhead’s expansion plans on North Shore by RDCK

The cart has been put before the horse in the plan to expand Spearhead Timberworks’ operation on the North Shore.

Although the province announced in April a funding support sum of $7.5 million for the company’s proposed new facility, the regional district decided May 15 that it has not yet approved the land use bylaw amendment that will make it happen until two conditions have been met.

Following the third public hearing, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors completed third reading of the land use bylaw amendment application for the Area F wood products manufacturer and placed two conditions on the application before the board considers adoption of the proposed amendments.

The zoning bylaw amendment must first be approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit. As well, a covenant has been requested to be placed on the title of the property that would require Spearhead to comply with recommendations of a professional environmental consultant before a building permit is issued.

“Once these two conditions are met the board will consider adoption of bylaws … that will amend the land use designation from residential to industrial and rezone the subject lands from country residential to comprehensive development,” noted a regional district report.

Spearhead is intending on constructing a large industrial building on three residential lots located along Highway 3A in Electoral Area F, which would allow them to manufacture glue-laminated wood products on site.

On April 23 the province announced $7.5 million in support funding for Spearhead for the proposed new facility and to advance its glulam technology, an endeavour predicted to create 60 jobs.

Spearhead had applied to the RDCK to rezone three lots adjacent to its existing facility, which they have operated since 1998. The expansion plans include a single-storey workshop and a three-storey office building that will also house a childcare facility.

Community members have pushed back on the expansion efforts, expressing concerns about the potential impact on nearby aquifers, noise pollution and the potentially increased trucking traffic on Highway 3A.

Many residents have urged the company to build the additional facilities in another location to preserve the rural landscape in which the current facilities reside.