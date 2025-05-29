Financial ground for Railtown housing project prepared with local area service creation

Photo: File The Railtown Housing Society (RHS) has proposed funding solutions, and the creation of a local area service, for its 55-unit workforce housing project in the area.

Under the provisions of the Community Charter, city council has approved the establishment of a local area service (LAS) for infrastructure improvements at 85 Baker Street. The bylaw ensures that 100 per cent of the project costs, including interest, are recovered from the benefiting property owners.

The land at 85 Baker Street is a key location in Nelson, noted Sonja Martineau, city deputy corporate officer, in her report to council, identified for infrastructure improvements necessary to support urban development and economic growth.

The Railtown Housing Society (RHS) has proposed funding solutions for its 55-unit workforce housing project in the area to facilitate borrowing for necessary infrastructure upgrades, including water, sewer, storm water, and hydro improvements, as well as road construction and frontage enhancements.

“These improvements, estimated at approximately $750,000, will ensure long-term viability for the development and enhance public infrastructure in the Railtown district,” said Martineau.

“This fiscally responsible approach advances sustainable land use, economic growth, and Nelson’s transition to a climate-resilient future.”

Local area service

A local area service under the B.C. Community Charter is a designated municipal area where property owners benefit from a specific service or infrastructure improvement and are required to contribute to its costs.

These areas are established through a local area service bylaw, allowing municipalities to levy local improvement taxes or parcel taxes to recover expenses for projects such as road upgrades, water or sewer extensions, and sidewalk improvements.

The cost can be shared among benefiting property owners based on factors like frontage, parcel size, or assessed value. Local area service are typically created through a petition process initiated by property owners or by a municipal council’s decision.

The establishment of the LAS ensures that the costs are fairly distributed among benefiting property owners and mitigates financial risk to the city.