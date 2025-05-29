Police search for missing 29-year old Cranbrook woman

Photo: Cranbrook RCMP Police said that 29-year-old Megan Dale Jordan was last seen in Cranbrook in February.

Police are asking the public to help locate a missing 29-year old woman who was last seen in Cranbrook back in February.

Megan Dale Jordan is described as a Caucasian female standing five-feet tall, weighing roughly 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Megan Dale Jordan, please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police said that information can also be relayed via web or text-based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org.