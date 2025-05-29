Salmo council put food truck debate on hold, denying vendor attendance on July 1

Photo: Contributed Salmo council will put the food truck vendor debate to rest until this fall.

The verdict is in. Salmo council has put a fork in the food truck at special events debate after months of quarrelling about who can sell what, when and where.

Coun. Jonathon Heatlie proposed a motion to the table to not allow food trucks at the July 1 celebrations this year, stating that the survey that was made to gauge the level of satisfaction among vendors and the public had too tight of a deadline.

“The timeline to get this survey and the data in for July 1 is absolutely unrealistic, in my opinion,” said Heatlie, adding that the survey was necessary.

Another councillor expressed frustration about the amount of time that was spent on the survey.

“I have spent over 80 hours on the food vendor conversation, which is more than double what I've spent on the Official Community Plan (OCP),” said Coun. Melanie Cox. “Is it going to go anywhere?”

The proposed food truck vendor rules that were brought forth in April would have prohibited vendors from selling the same kind of food as one another. Lion's Club members requested council deny any application for mobile food vendors during Canada Day, citing that it would hurt their fundraising efforts.

During an April 8 council meeting, members spoke at length about their views on the proposed Mobile Food and Vendor policy, which ended up being tabled, bringing itself into a standstill.

Heatlie specifically took issue with the policing of vendor menu items. The discussions grew contentious at times, with conflicting opinions raised about supporting local non-profits who use the events to fundraise their revenue for the year by selling food, versus the growing demand for more variety at community celebrations.

The Lions Club had an unofficial meeting on April 16 to discuss their next moves, deciding on whether they would make a delegation to speak on the issue at a council meeting.

This point turned out to be moot because the following meeting on April 22 had already been closed to the public, seemingly so the council could discuss the matter with fewer outside opinions.

Despite all the noise and pushback, councillors unanimously decided during a May 28 meeting that they would give themselves more time to make a better-informed and more balanced policy, one that includes more community input.

Before the issue was put to rest for the time being, one councillor raised a concern about the conditions of the KP Park concession stand, asking if it would pass a food safety regulation test. According to councillors, the building’s roof was leaking during previous events, but the club was able to move outside.

Mayor Diana Lockwood, who is a member of the Lion's Club, said that they are still planning on using it.

“Roofs can be fixed, and I'm not saying that the building is not ready to be retired, but we are never going to be in there in an unsafe manner.”

The choice, for now, has been solidified, but it isn’t over yet. Salmo council said that the policy will be retabled at a later date once they have gathered more input.

In order not to rush things, the council said that the food vendor survey will be reviewed at a later time. Council said they plan to put the content back on the table in the fall.

A committee of the whole meeting will also be held in the fall to discuss the broader topic of mobile food vendor participation in special events.