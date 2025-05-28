Major municipal document in OCP passes first draft update; awaits second draft

Photo: File Over 60 Nelson organizations and agencies have been contacted multiple times about the OCP, and many have responded with feedback.

The first draft of an update of one of the most important documents for Nelson municipal government has passed.

City council adopted a resolution to approve an amended list of changes to the Official Community Plan (OCP) and direct the preparation of a second draft.

Following consultation on the first draft of the updated OCP, a list of proposed changes was presented at the April 15 committee of the whole, where revisions were requested.

Following two years of consultation, the www.nelson2050.ca website has had over 4,700 unique visitors since 2023. Over 60 organizations and agencies have been contacted multiple times, and many have responded with feedback.

“It is hard to accurately estimate the number of people who have been involved without double-counting those who participated in each round, but it is estimated that between 1,100 and 1,700 individuals actively participated at least once,” noted city planner Alex Thumm in his report to council.

“That is the equivalent of at least one out of every nine residents aged 15 and over. In the context of community plans, this can be considered an above-average engagement rate.”

Locally, just under one out of eight people in Revelstoke and Castlegar participated in their OCP engagement.

A second draft of the OCP will be presented to council for first and second reading as soon as possible, following the housing and land use policy workshop.

During the meeting, direction was also given to amend policy 4.7.5 concerning the airport lands. “Staff proposed returning to this discussion at an upcoming land use policy workshop,” said Thumm.

All B.C. municipalities are required to adopt an updated OCP by Dec. 31 of this year. Division four of the Local Government Act (LGA) sets the legislative parameters for official community plans. This includes their scope, preparation, content, consultation, and adoption.

OCP changes

There were three proposed changes: