Provincial water meter pilot project set for Erickson water system

A $3.5-million water meter pilot project in the regional district’s Area A could help address capacity issues for the region’s water system.

The Erickson water system in electoral Area B in the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has been awarded $3,502,332 in grant funding from the provincial Water Meter Pilot Project.

Alex Divlakovski, RDCK water operations manager, said the Erickson system was chosen for phase two metering under the pilot project application as it best fit the project criteria and would complete universal metering for the entire system.

Phase one metering is currently underway and includes 136 meters installed on industrial, commercial, institutional and agricultural services, with all costs projected to be covered under various senior government grant funding.

Phase two will see 506 meter installations, which is 100 per cent grant funded through this pilot project, said Divlakovski, in a press release.

“Erickson water system continues to face capacity challenges from increased water needs and reduced summertime flows in Arrow Creek,” he said.

The challenges are most notable in the agricultural sector where water supply during summer months has been repeatedly threatened by demand exceeding what’s available in the watershed.

“By installing meters and boosting demand-side management via leak location and repair, we are ensuring water is being used where it’s intended,” said Divlakovski. “We have seen a 30 per cent reduction in water use in other RDCK systems that have implemented universal metering with volumetric billing and hope for 15-20 per cent in Erickson while maintaining flat-rate billing.”

The pilot project will take place over the next two years and requires RDCK participation in a community of practice as part of an adjunct research project to study the benefits and challenges associated with water metering in small communities.

The province has stated that it will make the results of the pilot project available to all water suppliers in B.C.