Photo: Flickr Annual maintenance will put one ferry out of operation come June 3

If you're planning on taking the Kootenay Lake Ferry next week, you could be faced with delays and potential sailing waits.

DriveBC announced Tuesday that motorists should prepare for possible ferry delays at Kootenay Lake Ferry starting June 3 at 8 a.m.

The delays, which DriveBC said are due to required maintenance, will put the Osprey 2000 ferry out of service for semi-annual maintenance.