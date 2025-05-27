Burning ban in place to prevent human-caused wildfires: Southeast Fire Centre

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The prohibition does not include category one campfires or category two open fires.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to the approaching wildfire season.

Despite only one wildfire currently listed in the entire Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction — which includes Nelson, Trail and Castlegar — and a significant amount of precipitation falling in the last few days across the West Kootenay, a category three burning ban will be put in place this Friday.

Effective at noon on Friday, category three open fires (larger fires) will be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District and the Selkirk Natural Resource District.

“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” noted a release from the fire centre on Monday.

The prohibition does not include category one campfires or category two open fires.

The only currently burning wildfire is human caused, a 2.3-hectare fire near Bridalveil Creek in Queens Bay, 38 kilometres east of Nelson on Highway 31. The wildfire is considered under control.

The prohibition covers all areas in the Southeast Fire Centre that are outside of municipal boundaries, but within the villages of Slocan and Silverton.

“Municipalities often follow B.C. Wildfire Service prohibitions or may impose different prohibitions based on conditions in their local area,” the press release from Southeast explained.

Within municipal boundaries it applies to parks, conservancies and recreation areas, recreation sites, recreation trails, interpretive forest sites and trail-based recreation areas.

Ecological reserves, wildlife management areas and privately managed forest land is also subject to the ban.

The ban carries some repercussions. Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to one year in jail.

“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs,” the fire centre said.

The prohibition will remain in place until noon on Oct. 30, or until the order is rescinded.

The world of ‘no’

A category three open fire is a fire that burns:

Material concurrently in three or more piles, each not exceeding two metres in height and three m. in width;

Material in one or more piles, each exceeding two m. in height and three m. in width;

One or more windrows each not exceeding 200 m. in length or 15 m. in width; and

Stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

In addition to category three open fires, the following equipment and activities will also be prohibited:

air curtain burners; and

carbonizers.

Prescribed burn

A 22.6-ha. prescribed burn is planned for the Grassy Mountain area, located approximately 12.5 kilometres northwest of Salmo.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday, May 28.

Blacklining operations may begin today in the prescribed area. Blacklining is when fuels are pre-burnt in small sections next to the burn perimeter to reinforce containment lines.

“Smoke may impact residents near the burn area and may be visible from Castlegar, Salmo and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 3 and Highway 6,” noted a statement from the Southeast Fire Centre.