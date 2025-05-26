Burning restrictions tightened in Southeast Fire Centre

Photo: Contributed
BC Wildfire Services have announced that Category 3 fires will be banned in the Southeast Fire Centre region.
The BC Wildfire Service is banning Category 3 open burning in the Southeast Fire Centre at the end of the week.
The ban, which does not include campfires, will go into place on May 30.
Category 3 fires are described as fires that have three or more piles, each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width. In addition to Category 3 open fires, the following equipment and activities will also be prohibited:
- Air curtain burners
- Carbonizers
Category 3 open fires within the jurisdiction will be banned until October 30.
Photo: BC Wildfire Service
The Southeast Fire Centre includes Castlegar, Nelson, Cranbrook and Fernie.