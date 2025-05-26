Snowpack across the West Kootenay down but not out as spring continues

Photo: Amar Adestiempo, Wikimedia, Creative Commons In 2024, the West Kootenay snowpack average was 66 per cent — two per cent less than this year.

The snowpack may be receding across the West Kootenay at a brisk pace, but it is nearly glacial compared to the rest of the province, according to a recent Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin.

Released on May 22, data from the B.C. Ministry of Environment showed the snow basin indices for the West Kootenay down five per cent from May 1 to May 15 — 73 per cent to 68 per cent, respectively — while the provincial average was 10 per cent, averaging 61 per cent of normal.

In 2024, the West Kootenay average was 66 per cent — two per cent less than this year — while the B.C. average in 2024 was 57 per cent of normal, four per cent less than this year.

The May 15 snow bulletin provides a mid-month update on the seasonal snowmelt process. Typically, the May 15 snow bulletin highlights if snowmelt is earlier than normal, delayed or melting at seasonal rates.

“On average, by May 15 approximately 19 per cent of the seasonal snowpack has melted,” the report read. “So far, 36 per cent of the peak snowpack has melted this year, driven primarily by warmer than normal temperatures in April. Last year, the snowmelt rate was slightly slower with 31 per cent melting.”

Photo: Province of B.C. 2025 snow basin indices in B.C.

Warm and drier weather occurred at the start of May before switching to primarily seasonal temperatures and showery conditions through to the middle of May, the report stated.

“Since May 15, temperatures have generally remained cool, and snowfall was even measured at several automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the mountains over the Victoria Day long weekend,” the report read.

Eight snow stations across the province measured all-time low snow water equivalent, including Barnes Creek near Nakusp, which was three per cent of normal (13 millimetres), the lowest it has recorded in 32 years.