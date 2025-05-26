Creston economy receives a $1.6-million injection from the province to diversify

Photo: Google streetview Kootenay Employment Services in Creston will be receiving $460,000 to fill in the gaps and address the childcare shortage in the Kootenay region.

Economic diversification enterprises in Creston and area will be receiving a total of $1.6 million to help nudge the needle towards the right side of the ledger.

Three organizations will partake in funding from the province’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) to continue and enhance the work they do.

Kootenay Employment Services in Creston will be receiving $460,000 to fill in the gaps and address the childcare shortage in the Kootenay region through a childcare recruitment and sector development project.

The project will include recruitment of early childhood educators, business coaching for at-risk childcare centres and expansion support for centres actively seeking to expand.

As well, A-kooth-nee is an innovative, multi-phased market park project designed to create a vibrant destination that embraces circular economies, honours local histories and fosters meaningful connections to boost the local economy.

The Market Park project will receive $997,918.20 and is home to the Creston Valley Farmers' Market and the Visitors Centre. It will offer ample visitor amenities including seating, car and bike parking, and washrooms. Market Park will be a focal point for local business growth and tourist attraction in Creston.

Also in Creston, the Buy Local Creston Valley gift card program will be receiving $129,098 for the regional VISA gift card program, managed by Buy Local Creston Valley and supported by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The project will implement and deploy a unified digital payment solution enabling gift cards to be used across participating businesses throughout the 130-kilometre geo-zone from Riondel to Yahk.

Using the existing Buy Local Creston Valley platform and business directory, the gift card program will combine with an advertising effort to consistently promote and advertise both the gift cards and participating businesses.

The program will also support economic development by keeping local money local while providing small and seasonal businesses access to gift card capabilities without individual overhead costs, particularly benefiting farmers market vendors and seasonal operators who previously couldn't offer such services.