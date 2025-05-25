Nelson sketch comedy troupe returns in new show written for locals

Photo: Submitted Nelson Sketch Comedy Revue hosts its second show May 27 at The Capitol Theatre (7:30 p.m.).

Flushed with their initial success, the Nelson Sketch Comedy Revue has returned with a new show and it is reported to be “bigger, bolder and weirder than ever.”

The second show of the second offering of the scripted comedy revue happens Tuesday night (7:30 p.m.) at The Capitol Theatre.

Written and performed by locals, for locals, this 90-minute show (with intermission) delivers a fast-paced parade of original, live sketch comedy.

“Think of it as the Saturday Night Live of the Kootenay region,” noted a press release from director Michelle Hart.

The show is written by Nelsonites and stars West Kootenay actors from Uphill to Balfour. Their day jobs range from Kootenay Co-op marketing manager to Shambhala Music Festival sales rep to government worker, but by night they become unhinged town criers for all that makes Nelson … Nelson, said Hart.

A professional comedian in her own right, Hart set out to build the comedy revue into something that she wanted to be a part of that was Nelson-collaborative, weird and accessible.

“This cast doesn’t just rehearse,” said Hart. “They squeeze this show in between council meetings, daycare drop-offs, and Shambhala logistics. And yet, they manage to create something hilarious, moving and really funny.”

The cast includes returning performers Jaymes Bowman, Emma Hill, Kait Hundt-Lippett, Ruth Krulitsky and Hart, with two new faces joining the lineup this round. Jonathan Ramos, best known as one of the leads in Southern Interior (Watch it now on KindaTV on YouTube), and Ruby Horton, best known as the woman whose van was infested with rats.

Audiences can expect the return of Nelson News Tonight, with Jackie Atkins reprising her role as the “stone-faced anchor delivering delightfully twisted local headlines.”

Produced by Really Cool Productions, the show contains mature content and is recommended for audiences aged 16 and older. Viewer discretion is advised.