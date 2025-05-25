257979
A mass choir experience like no other in one-day event

Fireworks: Shifting Sound

Now in its fifth year, Fireworks is a powerful, one-of-a-kind community singing event that brings together hundreds of voices for a single, breathtaking performance.

Conceived and directed by Nelson choral leader Allison Girvan and produced by the Capitol Theatre, Fireworks celebrates the transformative power of collective singing, hitting the stage on June 1 (4 p.m.) at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

“Group singing has long been one of the fastest ways to cement community,” said Girvan. “It’s incredibly moving to be able to share this experience again.”

The name Fireworks captures the essence of the event: brilliant, intense, and fleeting. While participants prepare individually in the weeks leading up to the performance, the full group — this year over 325 singers strong — will meet together for the very first time on the day of the show.

After a single rehearsal, they will step into the echoing acoustics of the Nelson and District Community Complex to share their voices with the audience in one unforgettable half hour performance.

This year’s piece, titled Shifting Sound, reflects on change, connection, and diversity.

“Through a rich tapestry of perspectives, voices, and rhythms, it reminds us that to sing together is to listen deeply, breathe as one, and create something far greater than ourselves,” said Girvan.

As the lyrics of one of the songs declares, “when you band together, it's a choir of thunder and rain — and now we have a choice, because I have a voice.”

This show is supported by the B.C. Arts Council and Canadian Heritage.

  • To buy tickets ($15), click here.

