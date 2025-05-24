Boil water notice surfaces for the Riondel after water system process failure

Photo: File Riondel's boil water notice will stay in effect until the issue is resolved and “acceptable water quality results” are obtained from two consecutive bacteriological tests on the distribution system.

Nearly 200 water users in the regional district are under an immediate boil water notice to avoid the health risk associated with a mechanical process failure in the village’s water system.

The electoral Area A water treatment plant in Riondel — 54 kilometres east of Nelson — was found to have a “mechanical process failure” and, until it is corrected, will require untreated water to bypass the treatment system.

The boil water notice will stay in effect until the issue is resolved and “acceptable water quality results” are obtained from two consecutive bacteriological tests on the distribution system.

“Boil water notices are issued when a health risk, or potential for a health risk, is determined in the drinking water source,” said the Regional District of Central Kootenay — who owns and operates the system — in a statement. “Owners of all public facilities must post a boil water notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off).”

Those same business owners must also advise their clientele verbally of the boil water notice.

“The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” a statement from the RDCK read. “Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.