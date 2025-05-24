Prescribed burn planned for North Creek area northeast of Meadow Creek

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The B.C. Wildfire Service is planning a 43-hectare prescribed burn northeast of Meadow Creek.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure or, in this case, 43 hectares of prevention.

That is the area of the prescribed burn planned for the North Creek area — 21 kilometres northeast of the community of Meadow Creek — in order to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is supporting B.C. Timber Sales in conducting a site preparation followed by a hazard abatement prescribed burn in the designated area.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Monday, May 26,” said Jordan Carter with the Ministry of Forests, B.C. Timber Sales (Kootenay) in Nelson in a press release.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems, he explained. The B.C. Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience.

“These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety,” said Carter.

Key goals include:

Reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material;

Delay the growth of competing vegetation while allowing newly planted tree seedlings to establish on the site; and

Decrease the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area.

“Smoke may impact residents near the burn area and may be visible from Meadow Creek and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 31, Duncan (forest service road) and the west side of Duncan Lake,” said Carter.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve the objectives and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after burn operations.

“Despite all precautions to manage it, unintended smoke impacts are possible after any burn,” Carter said.