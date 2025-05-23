Weather records could fall next week in West Kootenay region

The West Kootenay region is on course to break weather records next week, but the predicted heat is expected to come with up and down temperatures.

As the weekend approaches, Environment and Climate Change Canada said residents can expect above-average heat by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hit 25 degrees on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday.

“If things play out the way they're expected for Wednesday, we could see record temperatures…Our records around the area are generally kind of 31C to 32C for mid next week, and right now, our forecast is for higher,” said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Hitting 30 C this early in the spring doesn’t happen very often in the region. On average, the West Kootenay gets less than a day of temperatures above 30 C each spring.

"It's not even every year that we see temperatures above 30 degrees.”

The West Kootenay is expected to get the warmest weather of the year so far on Wednesday, but cooler temperatures are expected before that.

Meteorologists said a disturbance is expected to move through on Sunday night into Monday, which could bring showers and drop temperatures to 19 C.

If you’re planning on having fun in the sun on the weekend, make sure to wear sunscreen, pack a hat, and stay hydrated.