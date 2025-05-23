Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest announces lineup, returns Aug 1-3

Photo: Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest returns Aug. 1-3 this summer.

For the 32nd year, artists from across North America will be heading to the small community of Kaslo this summer to perform on Kootenay Lake.

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival released its lineup Friday afternoon, with Greensky Bluegrass, Lights and Corb Lund headlining the three-day festival.

“We know many of you have been waiting for this moment, and we’re thrilled to announce this year’s performers!” the festival posted to social media.

“Prepare yourselves for a high energy and heartfelt homecoming in Kaslo Bay Park from August 1st - 3rd as we celebrate the 32nd Annual Kaslo Jazz Etc Festival!”

With a population of a little more than 1,000 people, the small village explodes in size every summer, as music fans from all over come to check out the talented performers and the beautiful scenery.

With the main stage floating on Kootenay Lake, just off the beach in Kaslo Bay Park, the unique festival has been named as one of the best places to enjoy music outdoors by both Reuters and USA Today.

The full lineup for this year's festival can be found below, while tickets and camping options can be found here.