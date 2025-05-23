CBT grant program decision disputed but unfounded at RDCK board level

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons There were two complainants against the Sandon Historical Society’s Columbia Basin Trust ReDi (community) grant application.

The spectre of Sandon’s wild west past nearly surfaced in a recent dispute over the allocation of a ReDi grant to the Sandon Historical Society in the ghost town east of New Denver.

The self-proclaimed longest residing resident of Sandon, Hal Wright, was one of two complainants against the Sandon Historical Society’s Columbia Basin Trust ReDi (community) grant application for a new flag pole, a directional sign and ongoing maintenance costs for upkeep of the museum in the former silver rush boom town of the late 1800s.

Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Area H director Walter Popoff reviewed the complaints and the society’s application under the RDCK’s grant dispute resolution process, a policy that allows an organization or individual to lodge a complaint about the process used regarding the administration of the funding.

As a result, the matter came to the May 15 RDCK board meeting for further discussion and recommendation. No discussion ensued on a motion to uphold the local selection committee recommendation that the application submitted by the Sandon Historical Society for the Sandon Museum upgrades be considered for 2025 ReDi funding.

“On review of the complaints as required by RDCK policy, I found no issue stated in both complaints regarding the Area H ReDi Grant administration process,” Popoff explained in his decision.

The Sandon Historical Society ReDi Grant application was reviewed by regional district grants staff and forwarded to Popoff along with 76 other applications, which were considered eligible for funding consideration by the Area H selection committee.

Area H Community meetings were held in Passmore (Area H South) and Silverton (Area H North). The Area H selection committee considered resident feedback provided at the community meetings and local relevance to Area H in recommending funding for the applications.

New Denver Mayor Leonard Casley said the selection process was sound.

“It’s set up by residents … and the decision are not always liked, but the process is there and it is fair and equal to everyone,” he said during the May 15 RDCK board of directors meeting.

But Wright contended that the society was “a discriminatory society. It deliberately excludes the majority of Sandon residents, property owners, and businesses from membership. As such, it should not be eligible for public funding until verified as inclusive.”

Wright noted in a letter to Popoff that he was owner of 95 per cent of all Sandon land titles, as well as Crown land licenses, and was the owner of all three home-based corporations located in Sandon.

“SHS was overthrown by outside individuals, excluding input from our community. This contradicts RDCK’s stated values of respecting community diversity and inclusion. In the terms of ReDi grant applications, it clearly states that the grants are not intended to compete with local businesses,” he wrote. “The SHS application, if accepted, will cause economic harm to Sandon’s businesses.”

Wright said the “proposed sign is intended to divert the public away from the businesses that actually support and finance Sandon.”