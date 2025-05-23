Multiple horses spotted going solo along Kootenay roadways

Photo: Nat Schmiedl Screenshot from the video posted documenting a horse riding solo on Granite Road.

There is a trend emerging in the region, one that involves instances of horses riding solo on residential streets.

A community member posted on Facebook on March 6, documenting a horse that was running loose on Granite Road in Blewett Commenters on a Blewett community page claimed that the horse later returned home safely.

On May 18, two more horses were found grazing in a ditch along Highway 22A in the early morning near Rossland.

The responding Trail RCMP officer located the duo wandering near the Patterson Border Crossing at 7:25 a.m.

The officer was able to identify and contact the owner of the horses after inquiring with neighbours to find who their rightful keeper was.

“I don’t think Bonnie and Clydesdale meant to stir up any trouble. Our officer used his horse sense to figure out who owned them and rein in this matter to a close," said Sgt. Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP.

One of the horses wandered over to the patrol vehicle and thanked the officer by sticking its head through the window. Police later assisted the owner in returning the horses to the property.