RCMP monitoring B.C. ostrich farm to ensure 'no criminal behaviour'

Photo: The Canadian Press Ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., on May 17, 2025. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

RCMP say they are closely monitoring the situation at a British Columbia ostrich farm "to ensure there is no criminal behavior" at the property where protesters have gathered to oppose a cull of the birds.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Brett Urano says police are aware of "increased tensions" and protest activity at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., after the Federal Court upheld a cull order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency earlier this month.

The agency wants the flock of about 400 ostriches culled due to an outbreak of avian flu that killed dozens of the birds in December and January.

Urano says the RCMP is an "impartial party" in protests, taking a "measured approach" to ensure public safety, and police liaison officers have been visiting the farm regularly to communicate with protesters.

Protesters livestreamed a police visit to the farm on Wednesday, with officers telling those gathered that they want to make sure no one gets hurt if protesters are arrested.

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, says in an interview that the police who visited the farm were "really nice" and she respects their role in keeping the peace.

She says supporters of the farm are on a mission to "create positive, loving change" by resisting the planned cull of her family's ostriches.