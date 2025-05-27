WildSafeBC issues notice of tending to trash after bears activity increases

Photo: Wildsafe BC Nelson Three bears chow down on some garbage in front of a residence in Nelson.

Leaving your doors and windows open is a great way to get some fresh air, but it could also attract some curious critters if you're not careful.

WildSafeBC Nelson posted a public service announcement last week asking residents to make sure their garage doors were secure, citing that open doors could pose as an invitation for curious bears.

“We just want to prevent these things from happening, because, ultimately, the bears end up getting lethally removed if they're entering enclosed spaces too often, and accessing garbage too often,” said Lisa Thomson, the community coordinator for WildSafeBC Nelson.

When garbage is piling up, many opt to store their trash in sheds or tuck it away in the garage, but unless you have a bin that is bear-proof, open doors can permeate the smell of trash and food right in the nostrils of bears.

Several instances of garage doors being left open last week triggered a response from the organization. Residents living in bear country have the responsibility to keep their sheds, garage and car doors doors closed and locked.

"Bears can easily open car doors to access attractants that are left in vehicles," said Thomson.

Some people have the opinion that once conservation officers catch wind that there's bear activity, that they are tasked with shooting them,Thomson said, which is one of the biggest misconceptions.

Bear activity isn't a conservation officer problem, nor a bear problem. Rather, it's a human problem. Thomson said that she has been working with Canadian waste management companies to ensure that all of the dumpsters in town have bear bars along the top. Bear bars locks them from crumpling under a bear’s bodyweight.

Last year, bear proof bins were installed in several city parks and throughout the Kootenay Lake region thanks to Kootenay Lake Tourism.

WildSafeBC said that they are working to make bear-proof-bins more accessible but have struggled because they can be very pricey.

"The true, certified bear proof bins are very cost prohibitive now," said Thomson. "But there are definitely options out there. Unfortunately, you're looking at maybe around $1,000 for a bear proof bin."

She suggested that one solution could be for multiple households to pitch in to purchase one bin that can be shared. Landlords could also help by taking on the responsibility for their tenants and provide these bins.