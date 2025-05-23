Creative to launch brand new West Kootenay hiking guide at the Nelson Public Library

Photo: Abby Wilson Abby Wilson created the West Kootenay wesbite— a hiking resource for locals and visitors in the West Kootenay region of B.C.

The mountains and the outdoors, respectively, are what grant Abby Wilson inspiration as a visual artist and as an outdoor adventurer.

Wilson runs the West Kootenay Hiking website and has recently published a new hiking guide for the region.

"The goal of the West Kootenay Hiking guidebook is to encourage people to explore our local trails with the best knowledge and preparedness,” said Wilson.

The book details 77 of the best hiking trails in the West Kootenay and includes topographic maps and elevation profiles. Readers will be able to scan QR codes in the book to receive GPS files for their navigation app of choice.

Each chapter of the book focuses on a smaller region within the West Kootenay area and highlights the contributions of the local trail societies.

The guidebook also features trails with a range of difficulty levels, seasons and access to vehicles. Other special features include waterfalls, old-growth trees, golden larches and information about the area's local history.

A Nelson local, Wilson and her family have been writing, editing, mapmaking, designing layouts and consulting stakeholders to create a guidebook that is accurate, comprehensive and offers options for a range of hiking abilities and interests.

Wilson said that the book can be used in several different ways: “Whether you’re chasing golden larches, summits, waterfalls, or just hoping to get out with the kids and dog for a few hours.”

The launch will take place on May 31 at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Public Library.

The event will include multimedia elements that detail some of the trails as well as some background about Wilson’s journey from blog to book. After that, there will be a question period with hard copies available for purchase, courtesy of Otter Books.