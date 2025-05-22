Nelson city council receives Fire Master Plan to strengthen emergency services

Photo: Agenda screenshot Nelson's new fire hall could be realized in the next few years, according to the new Fire Master Plan.

Calls for service to Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) have increased over 320 per cent since 1993, but in that same time staffing levels for the department have remained unchanged.

The city has experienced a 17 per cent population increase, added over 1,000 new residential units and had a steady rise in building height and density, noted NFRS fire chief Jeff Hebert in his report to city council Tuesday night in council chambers.

Pressure had been building on the department over the years, prompting the need for funding and development of a comprehensive Fire Master Plan — as part of city council’s 2024 strategic priorities.

City council received the Fire Master Plan at its meeting on Tuesday night — which will come back to council at a future business meeting for approval — as a thorough review of NFRS, including its operations, facilities, staffing, and the city’s evolving risk environment.

It incorporates input from city and department personnel and considers regional trends, legislative changes, and the growing complexity of emergency response in Nelson, as well as the promise of additional staffing.

“Council has taken some early steps to address the staffing recommendations in the plan by authorizing the hiring of two new career positions and third-party dispatch to free up additional resources,” explained Mayor Janice Morrison.

Other key recommendations include:

Restructuring the department to strengthen leadership and crew capacity;

Incrementally increasing staffing, including both career and paid-on-call firefighters;

Outsourcing fire dispatch services, currently managed in-house, to free up personnel for emergency response;

Planning and constructing a new fire hall to replace the aging 1913 facility and meet modern safety standards; and

Enhancing training, fire prevention, and inter-agency collaboration to improve efficiency and readiness.

“NFRS is rooted in service to our community, and we’re proud of what we’ve built,” said Hebert. “This plan builds on that strong foundation while addressing today’s pressures. With strategic changes and continued support, we can evolve to meet the challenges ahead.”