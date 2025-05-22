The next hold on climb to Cube 2.0’s new centre achieved in grant fund disbursement

Photo: File Construction of The Cube 2.0 is tentatively set for fall 2026 as a mass timber build, using local resources to cut down on the carbon footprint.

The vision for the city’s sustainable climbing centre has received a sizable boost.

Cube 2.0: Sustainable Climbing Centre and mass timber social enterprise project was awarded nearly $400,000 ($399,804) for engineering and design activities for “The Cube 2.0,” led by the Kootenay Climbing Association (KCA).

Through the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) grant funding, the Cube 2.0 will be an innovative climbing centre that stimulates growth in the mass timber manufacturing sectors by utilizing mass timber and showcasing local timber processing industries.

Construction is tentatively set for fall 2026 as a mass timber build, using local resources to cut down on the carbon footprint.

In August, 2022, Nelson city council approved 820 Tenth St. as the location for the Cube 2.0 climbing facility following a KCA request in March, 2024 for a building site — after conducting its own community survey with a petition of almost 1,500 signatures.

The city is handing over a parcel of land at the Tenth Street campus for free for the next 10 years — with the possibility of a renewal — while the club builds a new facility and continues to grow its membership.

City staff and the KCA engaged with Selkirk College on the proposed location, with Selkirk having submitted a letter of support.

As part of the same funding announcement, Silverton’s Slocan Valley Economic Development and Diversification (Community Futures Central Kootenay) will receive $100,000 to work to advance development of a wide range of business sectors in the Slocan Valley.

The project will provide capacity and continuity for the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership and delivery on economic diversification recommendations made in the Slocan Valley Economic Development Strategic Plan.

In New Denver, the Fireweed Hub will be receiving $66,870 for building capacity by supporting food business growth.

The Fireweed Hub Society plans to enhance utilization of their commercial kitchen by local food entrepreneurs. The society will support scaling up of food services and food production businesses by providing additional business supports, professional development and mentorship opportunities, and secure food storage.