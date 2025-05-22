Thousands sign petition calling for CFIA president’s termination

Photo: Creative Commons Ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood are still under a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

An online petition calling for the termination of the president of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has quickly gathered over 13,125 signatures.

The petition stems from a recent decision by the CFIA to advance the culling of nearly 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood — 219 kilometres northwest of Nelson — despite sizeable grassroots support for the re-testing of the animals, believed to possess avian influenza.

On Friday the CFIA averred it will be moving ahead with its original Dec. 31, 2024 cull order.

“The CFIA will begin the humane depopulation and disposal of birds at the infected premises with veterinary oversight,” a statement from the CFIA read. “Operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance.”

As a result, the petition (change.org) is calling for Paul MacKinnon to be fired.

“His leadership during this incident exemplifies an alarming disconnection between bureaucratic policy and the realities of animal husbandry and food safety,” the petition read.

“This is not just an issue about ostriches; it represents a chilling overreach affecting farm owners and consumers alike, raising troubling questions about governmental policies and their impact.”

The petition noted the CFIA “prohibited independent testing for avian flu, removing any possibility of the farm demonstrating the health of its livestock.”