Multiple-vehicle collision near Creston shuts down Highway 3

A multiple-vehicle collision that happened just east of Creston has triggered a full closure of Highway 3 east of the community.

There is currently no detour available and more information will be released at a later time.

At 6:30 a.m. emergency crews, along with Creston RCMP attended to the scene roughly one kilometre outside of Canyon Lister Road.

According to the Creston RCMP, the emergency personnel will remain at the scene until further notice.

