Creston Valley Wildsight breaks barriers with new RDCK grant

Photo: Wildsight Creston Valley WCV held two "worker bees" in March aimed at removing dangerous barbed wire.

Wildsight Creston Valley (WCV) is breaking down barriers, literally.

With new funds provided by the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s (RDCK) Local Conservation Fund, in conjunction with the Kootenay Conservation program, WCV is beefing up their barbed wire fence removal and habitat restoration efforts.

The Wildflow Project: Wire Fence Removal to Restore Habitat Connectivity initiative, aims to help remove outdated barbed wire fencing.

“Abandoned fences can seriously harm animals or block their natural routes. By taking them down, we’re helping wildlife move freely and safely," said WCV manager Rebecca Gidney.

Outdated barbed wire fencing often creates risks for wildlife such as deer, elk, and moose, leading them to be vulnerable to injury or death. Birds and other low-flying species are also at risk as they often don't have the ability to spot the thin wires.

The project builds on the previous success of two recent “work bees” sessions hosted earlier this year. Volunteers helped remove unused barbed wire fencing that fragmented animals' movement and safety. The main goal is to restore natural wildlife corridors across RDCK's electoral Area A, and support biodiversity by reconnecting separated habitats.

The initiative aimed at minimizing wildlife-fencing conflicts will also be carried out in partnership with the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club.

WCV director Debby Johnson will co-lead the project alongside Brian Huscroft, former president of the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club. While project site manager Dee Howard, an environmental restoration expert, will head the project's leadership team.

The initiative is currently available for landowners in RDCK Area A from Wyndell to Riondell, and the WCV is currently on the hunt for sites with unused or dangerous barbed wire. They are also encouraging residents outside the regional area to get in touch if they’re cognizant of any fencing that could be suitable for removal projects.

“This is truly a community-based project, relying on local knowledge to identify sites," said Gidney.

Anyone interested in pointing out locations or volunteering can contact Gidney at [email protected].