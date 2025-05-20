Stage one water conservation measures in effect for all regional district water systems 

Photo: File Stage one watering measures will remain in place from June 1 through Sept. 30

Despite all the rain the region is seeing the regional district has a plan in place to conserve water.

Effective Sunday, June 1, mandatory stage one water conservation measures will be implemented across all Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) water systems.

The measures will remain in place from June 1 through Sept. 30.

“Stage one may increase to one of three additional stages should demand increase significantly, hot and dry weather persists, or if reservoirs decline to critically low levels,” said

Stage one water conservation measures include:

Watering of lawns (including new lawns), gardens, trees, and shrubs only between the hours of 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.;

Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can, and or hand held hose is permitted at any time.

Click here for a complete description of RDCK water conservation measures stages one through four or visit www.rdck.ca/water.