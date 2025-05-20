Federal agency acknowledged RDCK’s motion but moving forward with ‘humane depopulation’ of ostriches

Photo: File There were more than 200 people reported to be on the premises of the farm on the weekend, after Universal owner Karen Espersen asked in a Facebook video statement on May 14 for the community to help stop the CFIA from coming to kill the birds suspected of having avian flu.

A decision by the regional district board of directors late last week to demand re-testing of ostriches for avian flu before it would accept the carcasses at landfills might be falling on deaf ears at the federal level.

On May 16 the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors passed a motion to “withhold acceptance, at any landfill” of ostrich carcasses from Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood — 219 kilometres northwest of Nelson — pending further testing of the birds.

On Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) media relations office stated that it was “aware of the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s motion to not accept the ostriches,” but did not say it would retest the animals.

Instead, the CFIA will be moving ahead with its cull order.

“The CFIA will begin the humane depopulation and disposal of birds at the infected premises with veterinary oversight,” wrote Sarah from the CFIA. “Operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance.”

There were more than 200 people reported to be on the premises of the farm on the weekend, after Universal owner Karen Espersen asked in a Facebook video statement on May 14 for the community to help stop the CFIA from coming to kill the birds suspected of having avian flu.

Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn ruled May 13 to uphold a Dec. 31, 2024 order to have the birds killed due to the detection of avian flu.

“We have a duty to protect Canadians from the serious potential risks that avian influenza presents to our people and our economy,” the CFIA stated.

Local groups, including the Kootenay Tribe, challenged the RDCK’s handling of the contaminated waste, highlighting risks of groundwater contamination and hazardous gas emissions (methane, ammonia) from disposing of the carcasses, classified as Class 6.2 hazardous waste under RDCK Bylaw 2961 and provincial law, without a prior environmental impact assessment.

The regional district bylaw prohibits hazardous waste, biomedical waste, or refuse that could violate occupational health and safety regulations at resource recovery facilities.

“The RDCK’s own bylaws and provincial law classify these carcasses as prohibited Class 6.2 hazardous waste,” a statement from the Kootenay Tribe noted late on Friday. “The lack of an environmental assessment and transparency about costs is unacceptable. The RDCK enforces bylaws on residents, and the public expects the RDCK to uphold its own rules.”

However, the court decision said Universal could be compensated up to a maximum of $3,000 per ostrich. Compensation is based on the fair market value of the animals, the CFIA explained.

“For ostriches, compensation of up to $3,000 per bird may be awarded when there is supporting documentation. While compensation may not offset the emotional toll of depopulation, it can provide resources to recover and re-establish operations,” it stated.

As for the “help to surround” the farm, the CFIA media relations response was clear and any action by supporters could further penalize the Edgewood operation.

“Under the Health of Animals Act … if an owner refuses to meet the depopulation requirements outlined by the CFIA, the agency could move forward with depopulation itself, or use a third party contractor. This could mean withholding part or all compensation for the depopulation from the owners,” the CFIA contended.

When the cull moves ahead the regional district will not be able to legally refuse the carcasses, despite its stated stance on Thursday. Regional districts are mandated to deal with resource recovery, and within that there are parameters and regulations in place around how to deal with toxic or environmental hazards, like the ostriches.

However, with the added contingency of the testing piece — new information provided to the board at the meeting — it gave the RDCK board the temporary “teeth” to refuse the carcasses, said Aimee Watson, chair of the RDCK board.

“It is not our decision to not cull them, but acceptance at the landfill is definitely going to become something that shows up at our doorstep, figuratively and literally,” she said.

“We don’t know what will happen. The federal government could still require us to take them because we are mandated to provide these services. So it’s an unknown.”

The federal government can force the RDCK to accept the carcasses but the RDCK can ask for extra provisions, more supports or more information on how to handle the carcasses.

“From a federal government perspective, we are the ones that have been designated as an authority to accept these (carcasses), and our procedures and the regulations address toxic materials,” said Watson. “Now, we are in a new realm with moving the motion we did and I don’t know where it will go. I am not concerned with it being anything that gets us into trouble in any way because I think it is a really valid (question).”