Conditions at automated snow weather stations in region varies in snow cycle

Photo: Province of B.C. Automated snow weather station's data ia not the official snow basin indices, however.

The B.C. provincial average for May 15 at all B.C. automated snow weather stations (ASWS) is 64 per cent of the period of record median, decreasing from 73 per cent on May 1.

Locally, the snow water equivalent for the Ministry of Environment’s (MOE) Redfish Creek ASWS is 82 per cent of median — around 78 per cent of normal (1991-2020) — from May 15.

Also operated by MOE at Gray Creek on the East Shore, the ASWS is recording 97 per cent of median (on May 15). Both ASWS's are not the official snow basin indices, however.

Also included in that mix is BC Hydro’s St. Leon Creek ASWS located just north of Nakusp in the Slocan Valley. The station is showing 68 per cent of median, at 68 per cent of normal. BC Hydro also maintains an ASWS at Farron, between Castlegar and Christina Lake. No data is available.

The bi-weekly commentary of snow conditions based on readings from the B.C. ASWS network is published during the snow season.

“Warm and drier weather occurred at the start of May before switching to primarily seasonal temperatures and showery conditions,” the commentary read. “The upcoming week continues the cooler to seasonal temperature trend with light to moderate precipitation possible, particularly for coastal areas of the province.”

Based on the average of all active ASWS sites in the region, the peak date of snow this year was April 11. As of May 15, 36 per cent of the total snowpack at the ASWS sites has melted since the peak. Typically, about 21 per cent of the snowpack melts by May 15.