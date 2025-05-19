Pacific front brings cool weather and snow accumulations at higher elevations

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Over Paulson and Kootenay Pass, wet snow will start Monday afternoon and remain through Tuesday morning.

Winter has decided to not retire just yet.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an active weather alert for Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass — on Sunday night (at 5:17 p.m.) that moves throughout Monday.

Wet snow will be accumulating — from trace to five centimetres — near highway summits on Monday.

“A Pacific front will approach the southwestern B.C. Interior Monday morning. Wet snow is expected over the highway summits as snow levels will be near 1,200 metres, initially,” the ECCC warned.

As the snow level rises to above the summits Monday afternoon, snow will then change to rain, but wet snow may return Monday night as snow level falls again.

“Please be prepared to adjust your driving as weather conditions at high elevations may change quickly. Slow down and maintain a safe following distance,” the ECCC stated.