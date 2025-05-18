Nelson Italian-Canadian Society annual sausage fundraiser steps up to BBQ

Photo: Submitted A batch of NICS Italian sausages cooked to perfection on the grill.

Even though the weather this month has been somewhat unpredictable, there will soon be enough endless days of beautiful summer weather.

“As we enter the summer months, the barbeques will be going into overtime as we gather with family and friends,” said Nelson Italian-Canadian Society president Paul Boscariol, in a press release.

With the approaching barbeque season the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society annual Italian sausage fundraiser is here to help provide the meat for the grill, he said.

“These tasty sausages have no artificial additives, are gluten free, dairy free and tariff free,” Boscariol pointed out.

Despite increasing food costs we have kept the price the same as last year. The cost per package of six sausages or equivalent weight package of seasoned meat without casings is $15.

Supplies of the sausages are limited and this is the only time of year they are available.

“You are well advised to not delay ordering, the sausages always sell out,” said Boscariol. “The NICS directors don’t feel good having to turn away latecomers once the supply has run out.”

This fundraiser, along with others, helps the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society provide for local student scholarships, local charities and non-profit organizations. These include the Nelson Community Food Centre, KidSport Nelson, KERPA, the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation and others.

The NICS online store has the following options to suit your tastes and needs. There are hot or mild sausages, and hot or mild seasoned meat. Pre-orders only, no walk-in sales available. The sale runs from May 19-30.

Check out the Nelson Italian-Canadian Society Square online store at: https://nelson-italian-canadian-society.square.site/

The pickup dates for orders are Friday, June 6, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, June 7 from 9-11 a.m. at the Nelson District Rod and Gun Club Hall. A reminder email will be sent to everyone who has completed an order.

If you have any questions, you can call Boscariol at 250-505-6482 or email [email protected].