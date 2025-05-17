Slocan Community Health Centre emergency services unavailable from 6 to 8 pm today

Photo: Nelson Daily News New Denver and area residents are being warned emergency services will be temporarily unavailable at the Slocan Community Health Centre.

Emergency services will be shut down from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

Patients can access emergency care at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue at health centre.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.