Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary School gets new principal for next school year

Ian Cooper was named the new principal of Nelson’s biggest high school.

Cooper will not only serve as the new principal of L.V. Rogers Secondary School in Nelson, but also the REACH program, with both positions taking effect Aug. 1.

The hiring pleased School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) superintendent Trish Smillie since she felt Cooper will lead a team of excellent educators and support staff at L.V.R. for the coming school year.

“Ian follows in the footsteps of some very capable and respected school leaders who have served in the Nelson Family of Schools over many decades,” Smillie said. “I know that his commitment to bringing out the best in others will serve students, educators, and the community very well.”

Mr. Cooper brings more than 15 years of K–12 experience to his new role, including three years as principal of Stanley Humphries Secondary in Castlegar and four years as vice-principal at both the elementary and secondary levels.

“By fostering strong relationships with students, staff, and families and collaborating as a team, I plan to build on the school’s tradition of inclusivity and academic excellence for every learner,” said Cooper.

Long-time Nelson area residents, Cooper and his family have deep roots in the West Kootenay and are active participants in it.

Current L.V.R. principal Dan Rude will continue to lead the school for the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year.

“I wish Dan a wonderful career going forward and thank him for his years of education leadership in SD8,” said Superintendent Smillie.