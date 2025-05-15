School district reduces budget while maintaining educational and support staff

Photo: Submitted SD8 is reporting a budget reduction due to 66 fewer students projected to attend SD8 schools next September.

In an age of escalating costs and rising taxes a refreshing twist has occurred: the next version of the school district’s budget will be coming in $1 million less than the current budget.

School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) board of education unanimously approved its budget for the 2025-2026 school year at its May 13 meeting, coming in at $85.1 million, a reduction of $1 million from the current year’s budget of $86.1 million.

Board chair Dawn Lang said the reduction is due to 66 fewer students projected to attend SD8 schools next September.

“I am very pleased that we were able to pass a balanced budget that maintains educational and support staff for students and a continuing level of service that aligns with our strategic plan priorities,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our district is very well managed financially, and the board continues to be committed to prioritizing student learning while finding savings where we can so that we can continue to operate at a very high level despite projected declining enrolment.”

For the coming school year, the district has found savings through a reduction of services and supplies budgets while continuing to support staffing and resources in schools and the classroom.

“These measures have helped to create a balanced budget while keeping an above-average level teaching staff in classrooms and maintaining the same number of educational assistants despite lower projected enrolments for next year,” said Trish Smillie, superintendent of schools and chief executive officer.

All B.C. school districts are required to approve a balanced budget by June 30.