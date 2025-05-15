Fundraiser for The Advocacy Centre goes high voltage with e-bike raffle

Photo: Submitted Mike Cylde, Pedego Canada and Amy Taylor, Nelson CARES The Advocacy Centre.

Ready to upgrade your ride?

Nelson CARES Society is launching its summer fundraising raffle, featuring a Pedego Avenue electric bike. Proceeds go directly to support the life-changing work of The Advocacy Centre.

The Advocacy Centre is a critical resource for low-income residents across the West Kootenay, offering legal information, education and problem-solving. They also provide community-based victim services for individuals impacted by relationship and sexual violence.

Whether it’s helping people access income or disability assistance, navigate the family law system, or challenge unfair evictions, the centre’s impact is wide-reaching and deeply personal. And they do it all for free.

“This raffle isn’t just about winning a bike,” said Amy Taylor, program manager of The Advocacy Centre. “It’s about ensuring we can continue to support our community — whether they need help applying for legal aid, or securing government benefits, we’re here to help. This year, we’re so grateful to Pedego Canada for their support.”

Mike Clyde from Pedego Canada said he was happy to be able to support Nelson CARES in the work to help vulnerable members of the city.

“What awesome work they do, helping us move towards more inclusive spaces and recognizing that housing is essential for everyone,” he said.

Tickets are only $10 each and are available on the website at www.nelsoncares.ca or in-person at Hall Street Place (205 Hall Street). With a maximum of 1,300 tickets sold, the chances of winning are high.