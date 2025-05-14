Nelson council approves policy to protect city staff from ‘habitually persistent’ people

Photo: File A habitually persistent person is someone who repeatedly sends the same or similar query to staff over a prolonged period.

Habitually persistent behaviour directed toward Nelson city staff is now regulated with a policy.

Over the years city staff have observed instances where individuals engage in repeated communications, often involving the same or similar inquiries directed at multiple staff members over extended periods, noted Sara Winton, city director of corporate services.

This behaviour led to the drafting — and subsequent approval — of the "Habitually Persistent Communication Policy."

“This behaviour has led to disruptions in workflow, reduced productivity and impacted staff morale,” Winton told council in its May 6 regular meeting in council chambers.

Coun. Leslie Payne wondered how significant the time demand on city staff was.

“It depends on how many staff members they choose to ask questions of that particular week,” Winton replied. “It’s proven to be quite time consuming.”

People identified as habitually persistent don’t just ask questions over and over again, she explained, but instead cycle around and they target several staff members.

The policy needed to be carefully applied, said Coun. Jesse Peneiro.

“I’ve seen people who have legitimate concerns that aren’t being met and that causes them to be frustrated, clearly,” he said. “I don’t want a policy that would encourage us to feel … just because they have said it twice, we don’t have to listen to you anymore.”

Winton said part of the process of identifying people under this policy was to go through and speak with other managers, staff, whoever has been involved in the situation. It would generally end up with the city manager to review and consider all circumstances.

“It is for the person that goes around to multiple staff members with the same questions looking for the answer they want,” said Winton. “We don’t want to prevent people from doing city business, doing the business they have to do with the city.”

This policy provides definitions, processes, and consequences relating to individuals whose repeated communications disrupt the organization’s operational efficiency and affect staff morale.

The "Habitually Persistent Communication Policy" outlines criteria for identifying such behaviour, defines a centralized communication process, and establishes consequences for continued non-compliance.

The policy is informed by principles outlined by WorkSafeBC. The policy also strengthens the organization’s ability to sustainably manage workload demands by reducing unnecessary communication burdens.

Habitually persistent person

A habitually persistent person is someone who repeatedly sends the same or similar query to staff over a prolonged period; and

This behaviour is characterized by the frequency, repetitiveness, and the number of staff members addressed with the same query.

Gauging habitually persistent behaviour

Track the frequency of emails or queries received from the individual;

Monitor the repetitiveness of the content in the emails or queries;

Identify the number of staff members addressed with the same query; and

Assess the impact of this behavior on staff productivity and morale.

Consequences of non-compliance

Failure to comply with the centralized communication process may result in restricted access to services or termination of contracts.

Persistent non-compliance may lead to legal action or permanent exclusion from our premises and services.