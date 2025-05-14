May Days in Kaslo heralds annual return of Logger Sports to region

Photo: Submitted Logger Sports has become one of the main events at the annual Kaslo May Days celebration.

The sawdust will be flying this weekend as Kaslo’s Logger Sports makes its annual appearance as part of Kaslo May Days.

From May 17-19 the long weekend celebration of all things logger — including a parade, Show ’n’ Shine Car Show and live music — buzzes into the village 70 kilometres north of Nelson.

Held on the village lakeshore with the vista of the Purcell Mountains to bear witness, competitors from across North America compete and scale towering poles, race the clock in log rolling, compete in axe throwing and springboard chopping and show off skills in the high-energy showdown.

“Our grounds are steadily being improved with beautiful amphitheater style seating and a new log rolling pond,” noted the Logger Sports website.

The history of logging in Kaslo runs deep as the oldest incorporated village in the Kootenay region began — dating back to 1893 — not as a mining town, but as a logging town.