Kootenay Columbia College unites student clinics under one roof

Photo: Submitted Students Jordon and Alex are ready help people at the new clinic location at 402 Richards St. W. (Rosemont).

The move is official for Kootenay Columbia College’s traditional Chinese medicine student clinic.

The clinic moved from Baker Street to the college’s main campus at 402 Richards St. W. in Rosemont.

This relocation brings the student clinic together with the college’s existing student massage therapy clinic, creating a unified, collaborative health and wellness hub for students and the community, said college admission’s advisor Chris Holland in a press release.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in the college’s vision to foster an integrated educational environment,” he said.

By bringing both clinics and classrooms under one roof, Kootenay Columbia College is strengthening opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, hands-on training, and coordinated care, he said, mirroring the growing trend of multidisciplinary collaboration in today’s health care field.

“Our goal has always been to create a space where students from different health and wellness disciplines can work and learn side by side,” said Keshav Singla, college president.

“With our student massage therapy clinic and traditional Chinese medicine student clinic now sharing the same campus, we’re giving students invaluable experience in a collaborative setting while offering the community expanded access to holistic care.”

The newly integrated clinics provide patients with the benefit of a comprehensive, team-based approach, while students gain exposure to real-world models of interdisciplinary practice.