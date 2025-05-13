‘Southern Interior:’ A sketch show from the middle of nowhere

Photo: Submitted All six episodes of ‘Southern Interior’ dropped May 5, starring Lucas Myers (left) and Lynne Karey-McKenna.

The full Kootenay is on display in a brand new sketch comedy series.

A group of rural comedians have teamed up to make something completely their own — part Portlandia, part Letterkenny — in Southern Interior, a comedy series that launched May 5 on Shaftesbury’s KindaTV, a nationally distributed digital platform.

Funded by Bell Fund and Creative BC and filmed entirely in the B.C. Interior, Southern Interior is a six-episode series that finds absurdity in the everyday — from goat-guided tours on main street to wilderness spiritual retreats.

“With sharp writing, rich characters, and a touch of the surreal, the show lovingly skewers the quirks of small-town life without punching down,” a press release from Southern Interior read.

Created by and starring a team of comedians and writers based in Nelson, the show offers a lens on true coexistence — where loggers, artists, tech transplants, and aging hippies all share the same main street.

“Here, truth is stranger than fiction so I let the town write itself into the sketches. And, I have always felt that our community has something to say to the larger world, especially at this moment in time,” said creator Amy Bohigian.

All six episodes dropped May 5, with behind-the-scenes content and supporting media rolling out in the weeks that follow.

While deeply rooted in Nelson — a town in B.C. affectionately described as if Portland and a commune had a baby — Southern Interior resonates far beyond B.C.

“With themes of identity, belonging, and a dash of chaos, the show invites audiences to laugh with the mess, not at it,” noted Bohigian.