Roadway to Galena Bay expected to receive improvement

Photo: File Highway 23 from Nakusp to Galena Bay will be resurfaced this summer.

The highway north of Nakusp is about to get a little smoother.

Over 100 kilometres from Nakusp to Galena Bay on Highway 23 will be receiving a seal coat to improve the roadway to and from the inland ferry route across the Upper Arrow Lake.

In all, almost 630 kilometres of highways and side roads in B.C.’s southern Interior will be upgraded to provide better driving surfaces for residents, travellers and goods movement.

Other projects include:

Highway 97, Vernon to Oyama and side roads (88 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 97, Trout Creek to Summerland and area side roads (80.5 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 97, West Kelowna & Highway 33 at Rutland (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 23, Nakusp to Galena Bay (103 lane km): seal coat;

Highway 1, Malakwa Four Lanes and area side roads (46 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing;

Highway 3, Sunday Summit to Princeton (101 lane km): hot in-place recycling;

Highway 5, Cedarside to Tete Jaune and side roads (60 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing; and

Columbia Valley side roads (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing.

Updates about delays and closures are available at: https://www.drivebc.ca/